PHC missions closed on June 4, 5 for Eid

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission (PHC), London, and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Tuesday (June 4) and Wednesday (June 5) on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, said a statement issued on Thursday.

General visa and other consular services will not be available on these days and applicants have been advised to schedule their visits accordingly.