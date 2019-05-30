close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

PHC missions closed on June 4, 5 for Eid

Top Story

 
May 31, 2019

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission (PHC), London, and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Tuesday (June 4) and Wednesday (June 5) on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, said a statement issued on Thursday.

General visa and other consular services will not be available on these days and applicants have been advised to schedule their visits accordingly.

