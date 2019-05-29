Pakistani scales peak without oxygen

Islamabad : Doing the country proud, Sirbaz Khan has become the first Pakistani to successfully climb the world’s fourth highest mountain, Mount Lhotse (8,516 meters) on the Nepal-Tibet border, without using supplemental oxygen.

The expedition was sponsored by the Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative meant to encourage human engagement with nature, especially through mountain activities.

Sirbaz Khan told reporters at the Serena Hotels here that he had completed the expedition at 9:47 am on May 14.

"For the first time, a Pakistani climber has been able to do this," he said. The climber said his team comprised 12 members and it was the first to summit Lhotse in the current year.

"By fixing ropes on the mountain, we opened it for all other climbers," he said.

CEO of the Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said the Adventure Diplomacy Initiative was launched when the Serena founded the Adventure Diplomacy Group consisting of seven diplomatic missions to support Pakistani mountaineer siblings, Samina Baig and Mirza Ali Baig.

He said Samina Baig was the first Pakistani and the first Muslim woman to summit the highest peaks in all seven continents. “It is a great privilege for us to support Sirbaz Khan on his expedition. We, the Serena Hotels, have been supporting talents to promote adventure tourism and try to bring diverse experiences to our community through various initiatives,” he said.