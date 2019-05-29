close
Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Woman gang-raped at Panchayat ‘decision’

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A woman was gang-raped at the Panchayat decision here on Wednesday. The woman and her relatives staged a demonstration in front of the CPO office and demanded justice.

A brother of the victim said her sister was raped by five men – father-in-law, two brothers-in-law and two other relatives when the Panchayat gave the decision against her for establishing illicit relations with a man.

He alleged that the Panchayat pushed her sister into a room where the five accused gang-raped her. Meanwhile, the police arrested the five accused and started investigations.

