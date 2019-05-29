close
Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Hamza, Farhan move into Philadelphia Squash Open pre-quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Bukhari and Farhan Zaman moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $11,000 Philadelphia Squash Open at Wayne, PA, USA on Wednesday.

In the first round, Hamza defeated Charlie Cowie of England 8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5, while seventh seed Farhan got bye. However, Arshad Burki lost to Andrew Douglas of USA 3-11, 9-11, 2-11. Hamza is to face sixth seed Lyell Fuller of England and Farhan is up against unseeded Timothy Brownell of USA.

