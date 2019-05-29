SHC tells IGP to personally supervise efforts to recover missing children

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of a DIG-headed police investigation team dealing with missing children’s cases and directed the provincial police chief to personally look into the matter.

Hearing a petition for the recovery of missing kids, a division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto inquired the CIA DIG about the recovery of the missing children.

DIG Arif Hanif presented a progress report and submitted that the investigation team was making all possible efforts for the recovery of the missing children. He submitted that the investigation team would be able to get some clues to the remaining missing children.

The court directed the Sindh police chief to personally look into the matter and submit a compliance report by June 26.

The SHC directed the police to make all-out efforts, including the use of modern techniques, to

ensure that the kids were recovered and to provide a progress report specifying every step taken to recover every child, including the location from where each of them had gone missing. The Roshni Helpline Trust had moved the high court asking it to issue directives to the police that the missing children’s cases should be considered cognisable offences and investigations must be initiated without any delay.

The petitioner’s counsel had said that the whereabouts of 18 children were still unknown and requested the court to direct the police to recover them. The counsel added that the cases of missing kids were not properly investigated, resulting in the loss of lives of many children.