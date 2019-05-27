close
Tue May 28, 2019
AFP
May 28, 2019

USA down Mexico in FIFA World Cup warm-up

Sports

AFP
May 28, 2019

NEW YORK: The United States capped their preparations for their women’s World Cup title defense with a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Sunday in Harrison, New Jersey.

The US, who will go to France undefeated since January, struggled for much of the game against a resolute Mexican side but scored two late goals to put a more convincing sheen on the scoreline.

Tobin Heath opened the scoring in the 11th minutes, taking advantage of Mexico’s defensive blunder to notch her 30th international goal. Carli Lloyd, who entered the game in the second half, created the second goal, bursting up the left side and delivering a cross that substitute Mallory Pugh tapped home in the 76th minute. Substitute Christen Press added the third goal in the 88th minute. The World Cup begins in Paris on June 7 when France take on South Korea.

