ECP admits PTI petition against Maryam as PML-N VP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday admitted for formal hearing a petition, filed by members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ Vice President (VP).
Notices have been issued by the ECP to Maryam Nawaz as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to appear before the Election Commission and also submit a reply to the PTI’s petition. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved on May 3 key changes in the party's structure, including his niece and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, as vice president of the party, who is among 16 vice presidents, a step taken for the first time by the party leadership.
PTI leadership reacted strongly to it and its MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar submitted a petition to the ECP, challenging the move, targeting Maryam.
ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday admitted for formal hearing a petition, filed by members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ Vice President (VP).
Notices have been issued by the ECP to Maryam Nawaz as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to appear before the Election Commission and also submit a reply to the PTI’s petition. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved on May 3 key changes in the party's structure, including his niece and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, as vice president of the party, who is among 16 vice presidents, a step taken for the first time by the party leadership.
PTI leadership reacted strongly to it and its MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar submitted a petition to the ECP, challenging the move, targeting Maryam.