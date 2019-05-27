ECP admits PTI petition against Maryam as PML-N VP

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday admitted for formal hearing a petition, filed by members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ Vice President (VP).

Notices have been issued by the ECP to Maryam Nawaz as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to appear before the Election Commission and also submit a reply to the PTI’s petition. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved on May 3 key changes in the party's structure, including his niece and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, as vice president of the party, who is among 16 vice presidents, a step taken for the first time by the party leadership.

PTI leadership reacted strongly to it and its MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar submitted a petition to the ECP, challenging the move, targeting Maryam.