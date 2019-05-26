close
Mon May 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Security

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

HAFIZABAD: The Youm-e-Ali (RA) will be observed here today. Two processions would be taken out at Hafizabad city and Rasoolpur Tarar. The district administration has made foolproof security arrangements and deputed 200 policemen to avoid any untoward incident. DPO Sajid Kiani and DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza appealed to the Ulema, members of the Peace Committee, traders and members of civil society to cooperate with them to maintain law and order in the district.

