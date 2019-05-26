Three brothers shot dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Three members of a family were gunned down in Ali Jan village in the Charsadda district on Sunday.

The sources said the assailants forced their entry into the house of Shabbir, a superintendent in Frontier Corps, and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Shabbir and his two brothers identified as Kashif and Sajjad were killed. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station. According to initial reports, the murders occurred over a land dispute. Following the incident, the residents staged a protest to demand the arrest of the culprits. The protest ended after the deputy superintendent of police negotiated with the protesters. An FIR was registered and the police started a search operation in the area to arrest the suspects. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda met the family of slain brothers. The DPO offered condolences to the family and assured to arrest the suspects.