close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Three brothers shot dead in Charsadda

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

CHARSADDA: Three members of a family were gunned down in Ali Jan village in the Charsadda district on Sunday.

The sources said the assailants forced their entry into the house of Shabbir, a superintendent in Frontier Corps, and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Shabbir and his two brothers identified as Kashif and Sajjad were killed. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station. According to initial reports, the murders occurred over a land dispute. Following the incident, the residents staged a protest to demand the arrest of the culprits. The protest ended after the deputy superintendent of police negotiated with the protesters. An FIR was registered and the police started a search operation in the area to arrest the suspects. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda met the family of slain brothers. The DPO offered condolences to the family and assured to arrest the suspects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar