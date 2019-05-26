Inter part-I English paper postponed

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that the paper of English compulsory (Part-I), which was scheduled to be held on May 27, Monday (today), has been postponed.

The paper will be held on June 4 now. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has already announced public holiday in Lahore on Monday in the wake of visit of Vice President of People’s Republic of China. All schools, colleges and universities of the provincial metropolis will remain closed on Monday (today). A BISE spokesman said the paper was postponed after a ban on pillion riding was imposed by the Punjab government.