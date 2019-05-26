Boy shot dead, two friends wounded

LAHORE: A boy was shot dead and his two friends wounded near Queen Mary College in the Qila Gujar Singh police area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Osma Nazeer of the Qila Gujar Singh area. The injured boys, Ahsan and Ibrahim, were admitted to hospital. The three boys were on their way when Phool Butt and Arham allegedly opened firing near Queen Mary College, leaving one of them dead and two injured. The body was removed to morgue.

Uzbek girl: Defence A police registered a case against a man for eloping with an Uzbek girl. Accused Suhail Ramazan, who served as a driver in the house of a Chinese woman named Gagga, eloped with Uzbek maid Yalena. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl's maternal aunt, Ragina. She accused the Chinese woman, Gagga, of being involved in the incident.

suicide: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope in the Gwalmandi area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Arslan. He ended his life over some unknown issue.

Meanwhile, a woman expired in hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she accidentally took poisonous pills in the Manawan area. She has been identified as Shahida of Jandiala village. Police handed over the body to her heirs after completing legal formalities.

Security: The CCPO on Sunday visited various the mosques, churches and other buildings in the City to check security arrangements there. He visited United Christian Hospital at Liberty Chowk, Saint Joseph Church on Sarfraz Rafiqi Road and Central Church near old airport. He also met the jawans deployed outside the Khana-e-Farganh Iran on security duty.

The CCPO visited Masjid-e-Shuhada, Masjid Aqsa, Masjid Ahl-e-Hadees on Lawrence Road and Masjid Tajali-e-Kaaba at Shadman Colony. The purpose of his visits was to review the security arrangements and boost the morale of the jawans doing their duties.