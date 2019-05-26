Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: Dear sir, after MCom I want to study further. I would like to have your precious advice? Please guide me. (Haseeb Arif, Gujranwala).

Ans: After MCom, I suggest you gain a reasonable work at least for few years especially in your area of expertise. This is banking and I will advise you to participate in latest banking courses that are available to you for your promotion. Once you gain a few years of experience, I will suggest that you should consider doing a PhD in Economics, Finance or Banking.

Q2: After completion of my diploma with 84% marks, I want to do BS IT. Please can you advise what is the best for my future career? (Lateef Ahmad, Lahore)

Ans: Computing Science and Information Tech are associated with each other; this would be good top up degree. I think you should do software engineering instead of IT and it has a wider scope. You can also do emerging subjects like networking, and internet security. Exploring before choosing is a good decision.

Q3: Respected sir, I am your regular column reader. I studied bachelors (4-yr honors degree) and I did this with Physics. I had a CGPA of 3.90. Due to facing hardship in getting a job related to Physics can I do MBA? Please advice. (Shumaila Rani, Rawalpindi)

Ans: I disagree with you that the specialisation you did has a very less future career jobs/ prospects. Physics related jobs include both related to geography and energy when it comes to using the knowledge of physics. Consider an emerging subject like geophysics and yes you should also think about doing nuclear physics, fusion energy and astronomy also related physics. Do some research and see what is more attracting to you as future career. Please note that MBA is only better choice if you have some experience.

Q4: I need your expert advice and request you to please reply soon. Please suggest me any better subject as I need it for my MPhil after completion of my DVM. I will be grateful. (Hameed Ahmed, Chakwal)

Ans: I would like to advise you to get some experience after graduation and think for yourself what are the main areas that require research when it comes to veterinary medicine in Pakistan. You might be aware that a lot of new viruses and diseases have hit. Animals Science recently and as such Veterinary Parasitology, Veterinary Pathology and Veterinary Microbiology are some important specialist subjects that you should think over for research. Majority of these subjects attract international scholarships in foreign countries especially commonwealth scholarships in Veterinary Sciences. I think this information would be beneficial for you.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).