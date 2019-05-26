PTI leader says no room for new province in Sindh

Reiterating her party chief Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance that there is no room for a new province in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarian Nusrat Wahid has said the federal government will empower and strengthen the local bodies system to address the reservations of its allied political parties.

Talking to a delegation of leaders and workers of the party, Wahid, who is also the provincial president of the PTI’s women wing, said Karachi was the economic hub of Pakistan and with the help and support of the business community and industrialists, the federal government would improve its economic policies for the country.

“The present economic problem is temporary and soon we will overcome the economic issues. For it, we will enhance the tax network further,” she said. The political parties who had allied themselves with the PTI in the federal government had full confidence in the prime minister, Wahid claimed.

“Resolving the issues and problems of Sindh is the party’s priority. The Karachi Circular Railway, K-4 project, transport, health, education and all other basic problems are into focus,” she said.

Wahid was of the view that what the province needed was a strong municipal system that could help resolve the issues being faced by the public on their doorsteps.