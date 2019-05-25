NAB chief’s video PM's ‘blackmailing tactic’: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday termed leaking of a video of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Javed Iqbal "blackmailing tactic" of the prime minister.

Speaking at a press conference here, the PPP chairman alleged that the prime minister resorted to blackmailing, when it came down to Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and members of coalition parties.

He said the surfacing of the video on the media by means of two special assistants of the prime minister could not be a coincidence.

"We condemn the prime minister and his special assistants for leaking the video,” Bilawal said.

He noted that his party had never done politics on someone’s personal matters and they only had objection to the NAB chairman’s interview.

It is pertinent to mention here that a couple of days ago, the audio and video clips of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal with a woman had gone viral after a private news channel aired a story on the NAB chief.

The scandal surfaced at a time when Javed Iqbal was already facing immense criticism from opposition parties.

However, the NAB refuted the contents of the story on its chairman, describing it to be “against the facts, fabricated and based on lies”.

Speaking further at the presser, the PPP chairman said the NAB chief’s interview was in violation of court orders. “It would make no difference even if an angel is made the NAB chairman, because the NAB law made by a dictator is a black law.”

He said the businessmen were afraid of the “system” of NAB and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), adding, “Businessmen and bureaucrats are not willing to work because of this system”.

Criticising the government, Bilawal said all it took was an Iftar dinner and before even it started, the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started screaming.

“Soon we will have an Iftar dinner with other people as well,” he said.

The PPP chairman further said the government has no direction to head in, adding, “This is an incompetent government”.