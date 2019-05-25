close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Man shot dead in Bara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

BARA: Unidentified armed people killed a man in Bara subdivision of Khyber district on Saturday, official and local sources said.

Mohmand Khan, hailing from Shalobar tribe, was selling commodities in Bara bazaar when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan