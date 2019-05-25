Man shot dead in Bara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Unidentified armed people killed a man in Bara subdivision of Khyber district on Saturday, official and local sources said.
Mohmand Khan, hailing from Shalobar tribe, was selling commodities in Bara bazaar when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.
