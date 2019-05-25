close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Exam on schedule: BISE

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that paper of English (Part-I) scheduled to be held on May 27 (Monday) will be held as per schedule despite local holiday.

A BISE spokesperson said the board office would also remain open. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has announced a local holiday on May 27 in connection with the visit of the Vice President of People’s Republic of China.

Public and private educational institutions of the provincial metropolis will remain closed on May 27 (Monday).

