Efforts underway to solve murder case

Islamabad: The Islamabad police are conducting investigation on technical and scientific grounds to resolve 10-year-old girl’s murder case while coordinated efforts are underway to arrest those involved in this tragic incident.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zufliqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted two teams to conduct investigation into the case which are being assisted by Criminal Investigation Agency, Counter Terrorism Force, Special Branch and Homicide Unit of Islamabad police.

These all wings are making joint efforts along with two police teams since after the recovery of body of the victim on May 20, 2019.

As a part of these efforts, data of all persons residing in the vicinity of her house is being collected while DNA sampling of people living in nearby area has been also started.

A special team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) is assisting Islamabad police while DNA sampling of suspects and their poly graph tests are being conducted. Policemen working on this case have completed Geo Fencing of different areas while data of around 500,000 calls have been maintained. This data is being analysed by technical experts.

So far, Islamabad police have investigated around 200 suspects while further investigation is underway for the logical conclusion of the case and to book the perpetrator of this heinous crime.