Youm-e-Ali (RA) traffic plan for Lahore

LAHORE: The City traffic police on Saturday finalised the traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Five DSPs, 41 inspectors, 38 patrolling officers, over 500 traffic wardens and 97 lady wardens will perform duty on the day.

The main procession will pass through Akbari Gate, Mubarak Haveli, Chwok Nawab Sahab, Bazaar Moochi Gate, Lal Khoh, Mughal Haveli, Takkia Nathay Shah, Chuhatta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Chowk Nozaga, Chowk Tarranum, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Onchi Masjid, Chowk Bhatti and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah. The participants will park their vehicles at Nasir Bagh, Moochi Gate Bagh, Minar-e-Pakistan and Delhi Gate.

Traffic will remain suspended from Kutchery Chowk to Karbala Gamay Shah, Lower Mall. Traffic will not be allowed to move towards Rang Mahal from Paniwala Talab. The traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to Lahore Railway Station via Azadi Flyover.

security plan: Police have devised a strict security plan to avoid any untoward incident in the City on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

According to the plan, more than 4,000 police officers and officials, nine SPs, 30 DSPs, 81 inspectors and 400 upper subordinates would be deployed for security duties on the occasion. At least 85 head constables and over 3,700 constables would be deployed at the entry and exit points of the main procession. Mobile phone service would remain suspended in some areas while 200 cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority would monitor the procession.

Search operations would be conducted throughout the metropolis especially in Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Bund Road, Afghan settlements, hotels, inns, bus stands and railway satiations, areas of the city division.

Officials of Special Branch, Bomb Disposable Squad and sniffer dogs would thoroughly check the route before start of the procession. A clearance certificate would be taken from every shop and house owner assuring that no person without registration was staying there.

The route would be cordoned off. Snipers would be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings on the route.

Teams of Quick Response Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit would remain on patrolling around the route for surveillance and to respond immediately in case of any emergency.