Balochi chappal popular among Eid buyers

Islamabad: A traditional hand-made footwear ‘Balochi chappals’ in sandal style with it durability and uniqueness have started attracting citizens of the country ahead of Eid-ul-fitr where shopkeepers were doing roaring business these days and working till late night to meet buyers’ demands.

A number of customers thronging bazaars and markets in the search of traditional famous Balochi Chappal to select decent, shiny and unique designed pair of shoes for themselves and family members.

The local makers of ‘Balochi chappal’ feel proud of their art, which is their cultural heritage.

According to Shopkeepers, these Balochi embroidery sandals are sold both at higher and lower prices depend on the quality and work.

This hand-made manufacturing of ‘Balochi chappal’ is a fine work requiring keen attention and hard work.

The interesting fact about ‘Balochi chappa’l is that these were not only famous among Balochis but is gaining popularity among youth in major cities of Pakistan, said a owner of the shop.

He said local people, as well as people from other parts of the country, are also taking interest in ‘Balochi chappals’ this year with its popularity. The Quetta city is famous for all kinds of ‘Balochi chappals’ said a Worker on Shop.

A customer Shah Hussain said, the ‘Balochi chappal’ is used to wear with ‘shalwar kameez’ and also casual jeans.

A ‘chappal’ shop seller said there were various designs but the most famous among them are Saadat, Norozi, Balaach, Maingal, Balaj Cut, Sindhi cut and Shikari. “We prepare ‘chappals’ of different colours,” he said, adding, Balochi ‘chappals’ were prepared in various materials like thread, leather and tyres etc. A customer Jamshed Baloch said, “the price of this ‘chappal’ is not less as compared with shoes of any other brand.”