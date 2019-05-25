‘Reinstate Fauzia’

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply concerned at the way Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW), has been removed summarily from her position by the government of Punjab.

The HRCP calls for an immediate withdrawal of the notification and reinstatement of Ms Viqar. She is one of the most effective defenders of women’s rights and her performance has always been up to the mark. Given the already narrow confines in which human rights bodies operate, they must not be subjected to political expediency.