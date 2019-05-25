Roadmap to improve PKLI performance

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute will perform its best after constituting of board of governors.

She expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of Board of Governors of PKLI. Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Capt (r) Saqib Zafar, BOG Chairman Dr Javed Raza Gardezi and other officers were also present.

The health minister discussed the road map to improve the performance of PKLI with the BOG. New BOG was constituted according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, adding there would be emphasis on research work along with transplantation of livers and kidneys in PKLI.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said performance of PKLI would be monitored on a monthly basis and further steps would be taken to improve its performance. Administration of PKLI has been directed to provide friendly environment in the institute to the patients, the minister said.