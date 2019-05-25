Ceramics storm into Dr M A Shah quarters

KARACHI: Defending champions A O Clinic and Vizdom Ceramics stormed into the quarter-finals by whipping their respective opponents in Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

A O Clinic tamed Mujahid Gymkhana by eight wickets under floodlights. Vizdom Ceramics overcame Karbala Heroes by 27 runs in the daylight fixture.

Mujahid Gymkhana were bundled out for 87 in 18.3 overs by A O Clinic. Ghufram Mir (20 off 13 balls) and Sahibzada (20 off 19 balls) were the only batsmen to offer some resistance to the tidy A O Clinic trio of Musa Khan (2-8), Adil Sardar (2-21) and Usman Khalid (2-23).

A O Clinic romped home with eight wickets and 9.4 overs in hand. Opener Shahbaz Javed hammered a couple of sixes and as many fours in his 34 off 27 balls. The job was completed by Abdul Mannan and Hasan Sardar, who returned undefeated on 19 and 15, respectively.

In the earlier match, Vizdom Ceramics posted 157 for seven against Karbala Heroes.

Shahzada Khan was their top-scorer with 48 off 37 balls. He hit five sixes and two fours.

Karbala Heroes were all out for 129 in 18.2 overs. Usman Maya scored 53, studded with four sixes and as many fours.