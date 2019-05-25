LEAs told to intensify targeted operations in last 10 days of Ramazan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the police and the Rangers to intensify the ongoing targeted operation in the province against terrorists and criminals in the last 10 days of Ramazan so that people could enjoy shopping and carry out business activities for Eid-ul-Fitr in a peaceful environment.

He issued the directive on Saturday while presiding over a special law and order meeting at the CM House.

Sindh Inspector General of police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam informed the meeting through a presentation that a police force of 2,686 policemen had been deployed to provide security to 7,397 mosques and 302 open places for Taraveeh all over Sindh.

The police chief said there were 5,026 shopping centres in the province, including 318 in Karachi, 175 in Hyderabad, 28 in Mirpurkhas, 96 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 118 in Sukkur and 61 in Larkana, where a total of 5,026 policemen had been deployed to provide security.

The CM directed the police, Rangers and intelligence agencies to deploy their personnel in plainclothes to gather intelligence. “I just want that the people should feel safe and secure in the presence of the police, the Rangers and other LEA personnel. There should not be any kind of harassment or inconvenience for the people,” he said.

Youm-e-Ali preparations

The IGP told the meeting that there were 1,306 Imambargahs in the province, including 570 in Hyderabad, 273 in Karachi, 233 in Larkana, 93 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 88 in Mirpurkhas and 49 in Sukkur where Youm-e-Ali would be observed. In addition to them, 820 Majalis and 330 processions would be held on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali on Ramazan 21, he said.

He added that 78 Imambargahs, 58 Majalis and 47 processions had been marked as most sensitive in terms of security requirements. Of the 78 most sensitive Imambargahs, 30 were located in Karachi, 22 in Hyderabad, one in Sukkur and 25 in Larkana.

The CM directed the IGP to take strict security measures and continue combing and targeted operations across the province.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh said the route from Shah-e-Khurasan to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah had been declared sensitive and security arrangements made accordingly.

The meeting was informed that a total of 32,260 policemen would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali in Sindh, of whom 5,573 would be deployed in Karachi, 13,814 in Hyderabad, 234 in Mirpurkhas, 3,222 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 3,482 in Sukkur and 5,935 in Larkana. A total of 638 mobile vans, 704 motorcycles, seven APCs and six private vehicles of LEAs would patrol at the sensitive locations.

Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bokhari said the paramilitary force had worked out a detailed security plan regarding Youm-e-Ali. He said 2,960 Rangers personnel would be deployed on the occasion all over Sindh, of whom 1,500 would provide security in Karachi, 500 in Hyderabad Range, 310 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 400 in Mirpurkhas Range, 250, including 10 women, in Sukkur and 400 in Larkana.

Eid-ul-Fitr

The additional IG Karachi said Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered at 4,181 places in the city, including 235 Imambargahs and 344 open places where 13,186 policemen would provide security.

The CM said an increase in traffic jams had been observed in the last 10 days during Iftar timings. He added that street crime had also increased during the same time period because of increased commercial activities. An extra vigilance was required on the roads, he said.

The CM was informed about some important arrests of target killers, dacoits, notorious killers and drug traffickers in the city during Ramazan. He directed the police and the Rangers to conduct strict surveillance at the Sindh-Balochistan and Sindh-Punjab borders during the last days of the holy month.

There was a dire need to improve inter-provincial policing and launching of an operation against criminals in the Katcha and riverine areas of Sindh, he said.

The CM directed the IGP to coordinate with the Punjab and Balochistan police to ensure inter-provincial border security and prepare a joint action plan. He also asked the police chief to work out a plan for highway patrolling.

The CM said he had released Rs1 billion to the Sindh police for the purchase of vehicles, and more funds would be provided to the force in the next budget.

He informed the meeting’s participants that a revolving funds would be created for the police in which Rs50,000 for every police station would be allocated. He also approved the purchase of 4,500 pistols from Pakistan Ordnance Factory, Wah.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, representatives of intelligence organisations, Federal Investigation Agency Director Sultan Khwaja and others.