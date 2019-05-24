China welcomes Pak-India positive interaction

BEIJING: A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang has welcomed the positive interaction between the leaders of India and Pakistan, following the Indian elections.

Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia. It is in the fundamental interests of both sides to live in harmony with each other and is also the common expectation of the international community.

The spokesperson was commenting on the report that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent message of congratulation to Modi on his victory and expressed his desire promoting peace, progress and prosperity in South and Modi in return had showed a positive gesture on it.

Lu Kang hoped that the two sides will continue to interpret goodwill and move in the same direction. They will resolve differences through dialogue and work hard to improve relations and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

According the spokesperson, the Chinese side also congratulated him and President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi. “China and India are important neighbors to each other, and they are both large developing countries and major emerging market countries.

Last year, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, which set the direction of development for the relations between the two countries and opened up new prospects. Over the past year or more since the meeting in Wuhan, the relations between the two countries have achieved rapid development and cooperation at all levels in all fields has been comprehensively promoted.