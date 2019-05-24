KP govt reinstates director archaeology

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday reinstated Dr Abdul Samad, director Archaeology and museum, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in February for alleged misuse of authority.

The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had arrested Abdul Samad for alleged misuse of authority and he had been placed under suspension.

The NAB communiqué issued after his arrest said that a complaint was received to the bureau against the director archaeology, accusing him of corruption and corrupt practices. It said that the NAB took cognisance after the complaint and initiated inquiry into the matter. The accused, it said, with the connivance of others, misused his authority and made numerous appointments at different archaeological sites in gross violation of rules.

Abdul Samad’s arrest infuriated the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led governments both at the centre and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also offended Prime Minster Imran Khan, who termed the arrest of director Archeology, an 18-grade officer, a “disgraceful act”.

The prime minister’s assertion also prompted NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal to take notice of Samad’s arrest and ordered for presenting him (Samad) along with the relevant record in his office in Islamabad. However, Abdul Samad remained behind bars and filed bail application in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) which granted him bail on May 15. He joined duty on May 16 and submitted to the Secretary Sports, Culture, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs that he had been released on bail by the PHC so his service should be reinstated as director archeology.

The secretary Sports, Culture, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs the same day sent a summary to the chief mister, saying that whether or not released on bail after arrest a government servant could be reinstated under the rules. The summary further submitted that since the director archeology had been released on bail by the PHC and he has already joined his duty so he may also be reinstated. The chief minister approved the summary after which the Sports, Culture, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs notified the reinstatement of Abdul Samad as director archeology.