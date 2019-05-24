Lady traffic cops lauded

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik organised a ceremony at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines for the lady traffic wardens and other female staff for their services.

As many as 138 lady traffic wardens, lady traffic assistants and other female employees participated in the event. Eid gifts were distributed among them and for their children as well for the first time by the CTO.

The CTO said the services of the lady traffic staff were highly praiseworthy for the citizens as well as Traffic Police Department. He said that only those societies could achieve success where women are provided with equal opportunities for work and their rights were protect.

rewarded: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) recently rewarded its best performers in their domains in the months of February to April. They were awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes in an on-desk quick ceremony at the IC3 floor of PSCA.

arrested: Kahna investigation police arrested seven persons on their alleged involvement in three different murders. The arrested accused are: Sabar Ali, Baqar Hussain, Amir Farooq, Suhail Asghar, Muhammad Murtaza, Nagina Bibi and Muhammad Nadeem. Sabar and Baqar had allegedly murdered Tusawar Hussain. Amir Farooq and Suhail Asghar allegedly killed Shahid Ali. Murtaza allegedly killed Asif with the abetment of his wife Nagina.