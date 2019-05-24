300 migrants rescued off Libya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: The Libyan navy has rescued some 290 migrants from sinking boats off the coast of Tripoli in two separate operations, officials said on Friday.
A coastguard patrol plucked 87 migrants of different African nationalities, including six women and a child, from a sinking rubber boat about 50 kilometres east of the Libyan capital. They were taken to a Tripoli naval base, said navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem.
In a separate mission, some 203 migrants including a woman and also all from African countries, were spotted on board two boats off the coast of the town of Zliten, some 140 kilometres east of Tripoli.
TRIPOLI: The Libyan navy has rescued some 290 migrants from sinking boats off the coast of Tripoli in two separate operations, officials said on Friday.
A coastguard patrol plucked 87 migrants of different African nationalities, including six women and a child, from a sinking rubber boat about 50 kilometres east of the Libyan capital. They were taken to a Tripoli naval base, said navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem.
In a separate mission, some 203 migrants including a woman and also all from African countries, were spotted on board two boats off the coast of the town of Zliten, some 140 kilometres east of Tripoli.