National Games schedule revised

KARACHI: The dates of the 33rd National Games have been revised and according to the new schedule the biennial spectacle will be staged at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1.

“For administrative reasons the 33rd National Games will now be held from October 26 to November 1 at Peshawar,” according to a message of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood which was seen by this correspondent on Friday.

The other day it had been announced at a press briefing in Peshawar that the Games would be staged October 21-27. It is pertinent to mention here that the Games were shifted the other month to KP from Quetta as the latter had failed to prepare for the spectacle which had been allotted to them in 2012.