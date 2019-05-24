Extra charges

Neelum-Jhelum charges are being levied on consumers since the start of the 969MW project but now the project has been completed and has started generating electricity to its full capacity. So now there is no justification for imposing this charge.

This additional charge needs to be stopped since tariffs are also increased from time to time and are paid by the consumers regularly. It can also be added that fuel adjustment charges are also levied every month. I request the CEO/MD of the concerned DISCO to look into this genuine complaint on behalf of numerous consumers.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt