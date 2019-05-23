Land dispute claims two lives

SIALKOT: Two men were shot dead over a land dispute on Thursday. According to police, accused Tahir and his three accomplices entered the house of Adnan and opened indiscriminate firing, leaving Adnan and Kashif dead on the spot in village Kotli Bawa Heera.

Reportedly, the deceased were employees of a local land lord Shabbir Nagra, who had a land dispute with the accused. Police have registered a case.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on Thursday.

Shamshad Ahmed and Muhammad Riaz were moving on a tractor-trolley when near Musapur village a dumper hit the tractor trolley, leaving Shamshad dead on the spot and Riaz wounded and was rushed to a local hospital. The family of the deceased and injured have pardoned the driver.

FOUR WHEELIE DOERS HELD: Police arrested four wheelie doers and confiscated their motorcycles.

Cantt police arrested Zeeshan Ali and Hasan. Civil Lines police detained Khurram Shehzad and M Saqlain and registered cases against them.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Car riders were robbed of cash and other valuables on Thursday.

According to police, Sajjad Memood, Ejaz, Muhammad Khan, Mehmood and others were on their way in a car when three men in black uniforms intercepted them near Uggoki in the limits of the Uggoki police station and deprived them of Rs 250,000, documents and cash.

Two gunmen snatched gold ornaments worth more than Rs 200,000 in village Orah from Naseem Akhtar. Police have registered separate cases against the robbers and started investigation.