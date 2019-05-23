close
Fri May 24, 2019
Peshawar

 
May 24, 2019

Couple shot dead: A newly-wed couple was shot dead near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange here. Hazrat Shah told police that his son Aizaz and Taiba had contracted love marriage 15 days back. He said the family of the girl was not happy with the marriage. He accused Sharif Khan, the father of the girl, Jafarullah and Habib of killing his son and daughter-in-law. —Nowshera correspondent

