Fake beverage factory unearthed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of popular brands in Mureedwal near Thokar here Thursday.

The operation was led by Director General Muhammad Usman along with vigilance teams. He said that factory was functional in a residence of that area. PFA confiscated more than 5,000 prepared fake soft drinks and 1,000 empty bottles during the raid, later discarded.

Meanwhile, a heavy amount of artificial flavors, saccharine, loose colors, fake labels and caps were also confiscated on the spot. Moreover, PFA team seized and rooted out two machines, four cylinders, motor and the pressure generating machine.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA has registered an FIR against the owner of the factory along with handed accused (worker) over to police after apprehended during the raid. He said that fake bottles were being produced by using dirty water, chemicals, artificial flavours and lose colours.

However, fake carbonated drinks were produced without any authenticity as well as no attestation of chemical being used. DG PFA said these fake carbonated used to sell in rural areas, bus stands and small foods points. He exclaimed that PFA’s vigilance cell watch dog the supply towards small food points and unearthed that factory. He also expressed that the Punjab Food Authority is self-determined and aimed at eliminating the counterfeits and adulteration mafia according to the vision of PM Imran Khan. Punjab Food Authority would check every small food worker as well as the biggest. Adulteration and forgery would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Meanwhile a raiding team of PFA vigilance cell had an accident on motorway resulted one death of a commando Imran due to serious injuries on the spot. Martyred Imran was a retired SSG Commando and serving Punjab Food Authority. Martyr Imran was a very brave and fearless and used to combats mafias while on conducting raids.

Officials said the accident took place on Abdul-Hakeem motorway near Nankana Sahib. Director Vigilance Mian Anwer along with team was going to raid an undercover production unit after getting secret information of five lac Gutka packets, fake eatables and smuggling.

This accident was occurred due to bursting the tyre of the vehicle. Director General Punjab Food Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman directed senior officer to reach the place of accident. He ensured that the family of Martyr Imran and wounded officials would be looked after with every possible support by PFA.