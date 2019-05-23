close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 24, 2019

Pakistan’s pride

Newspost

 
May 24, 2019

The ongoing World Cup has shown many new sides of our national cricket team. The bowlers have been a disappointment for the past few matches but what has been a proud moment for the team is when 23-year-old Imamul Haq broke the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev by smashing 151 runs off 131 balls against England, becoming the highest scoring Pakistani (against England) in the history of cricket.

The left-arm batsman took advantage of a true pitch, small boundaries and a fast outfield to make 151 from 131 balls, the fifth-best in the country’s history. He struck 16 fours and a six in the third one-day international at Bristol. People thought that he had been chosen because he was the nephew of Inzamamul Haq. However, he has proved them wrong by breaking all this record. Pakistanis should be proud of him!

Hoor-ul-ain Khalid

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost