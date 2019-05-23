Pakistan’s pride

The ongoing World Cup has shown many new sides of our national cricket team. The bowlers have been a disappointment for the past few matches but what has been a proud moment for the team is when 23-year-old Imamul Haq broke the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev by smashing 151 runs off 131 balls against England, becoming the highest scoring Pakistani (against England) in the history of cricket.

The left-arm batsman took advantage of a true pitch, small boundaries and a fast outfield to make 151 from 131 balls, the fifth-best in the country’s history. He struck 16 fours and a six in the third one-day international at Bristol. People thought that he had been chosen because he was the nephew of Inzamamul Haq. However, he has proved them wrong by breaking all this record. Pakistanis should be proud of him!

Hoor-ul-ain Khalid

Karachi