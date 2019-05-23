Money-laundering case: NAB summons Bilawal Bhutto on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 29 to record his statement in the money-laundering case, sources informed Geo News.

Bilawal is expected to appear before NAB on Friday as well, as he has been summoned by the anti-graft body in the Park Lane case.

Bilawal and former president Asif Ali Zardari had earlier appeared before NAB to record their statements.

A press release by NAB said Bilawal and Zardari were questioned by the combined investigation team (CIT) under the supervision of DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi for approximately two hours in three cases.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari's close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July last year in connection with the probe.

The former president's close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August 2018.

Over 20 'benami' accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.