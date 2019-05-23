tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Six people died and 860 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 761 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Rescuers removed 505 badly injured victims to hospitals and gave first aid to 355 victims who suffered minor injuries.
