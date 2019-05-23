close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Road accidents

National

LAHORE: Six people died and 860 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 761 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Rescuers removed 505 badly injured victims to hospitals and gave first aid to 355 victims who suffered minor injuries.

