‘Public money looters have united against PTI govt’

Criticising the recent meeting of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman said on Wednesday the nation was watching people who looted the money of this country shamelessly and ate up the money of Zakat, due to which children were facing death in Tharparkar.

He was speaking at the inaugural gathering of the Insaf Super League at a stadium on Wednesday. The first match was played between the PTI’s two teams – the PTI Karachi cabinet headed by Zaman and the PTI’s MPAs of the Sindh Assembly headed by MPA Saeed Afridi. Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, inaugurated the match.

Zaman, who is also an MPA, said those who made their properties outside the country by stealing public money, and those who promised bread, clothes and shelter but snatched the same were united against the PTI’s government because the claws of the law were catching them.

“The uncle of Maryam Safdar, Shahbaz Sharif, was going to open up the stomach of Zardari to extract money from it. Today, their children are uniting against the elected government of the people of Pakistan. The dream to start a movement against PTI after Eid will never come true,” he said.

Zaman also said that promoting recreational activities, such as sports, was very important. “Our leader and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is a great cricket player and we have the spirit of playing cricket inspired by him,” he said. He said that the opposition would continue plotting protest plans against them, but the PTI would continue serving the nation.