Water mafia

Almost on every Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha an artificial and man-made water crisis is deliberately created by the water mafia in Karachi, to make money out of the situation. The latest is the bursting of a pipeline in Gulshan Iqbal, Block-9.

Could the higher-ups tighten the noose around the culprits so that this regular irregularity is trapped and the common citizen gets relief?

Professor (r) M A Quidwai

Karachi