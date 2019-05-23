tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Almost on every Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha an artificial and man-made water crisis is deliberately created by the water mafia in Karachi, to make money out of the situation. The latest is the bursting of a pipeline in Gulshan Iqbal, Block-9.
Could the higher-ups tighten the noose around the culprits so that this regular irregularity is trapped and the common citizen gets relief?
Professor (r) M A Quidwai
Karachi
