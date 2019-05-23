Criminal waste

It is well known to all of us that food scarcity is one of the major problems faced by many around the world. Despite this awareness we are not careful about proper use of our groceries. It happens many times that we buy something in excess, preserve it in the refrigerator and then throw it out as it loses its freshness or expires. This results in contributing to food shortages across the world. There are many who die or attempt suicide just because they don't have enough to eat. As humans, we should take responsibility for our acts and try to avoid wasting food. Since this is the month of Ramazan, people host lavish Iftar parties for their loved ones. This also leads to waste in food. So if you have bought excessive food, instead of preserving it just give it to the needy. This is one simple act of kindness you can do for the betterment of this planet.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi