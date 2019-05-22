No good news in 10 months: Maryam

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while slamming Imran Khan’s PTI government termed the prime minister ‘Nalaiq-e-Azam’.

She said this while addressing a big gathering of the party workers at the residence of former federal minister Mian Baleegh-ur-Rehman, where she arrived Wednesday to condole with him on the demise of his wife and son. She said there was no good news for the masses during the 10- month of incompetent regime of the PTI.

While referring to the high claims of PM Imran of not begging from the IMF and other donors’ institutions, she said the premier had handed over the whole country to the IMF. Financial crisis was posing threat to the integrity of the federation, she added. She said the price-hike during the regime of ‘Nalaiq-e-Azam’ was unprecedented in country’s history.

Again referring to the continuous devaluation of rupee, Maryam said nothing had become cheaper except Pakistani rupee and country’s integrity. Earlier, she condoled with Mian Baleegh-ur-Rehman and offered ‘fateh’ for the departed souls. On this occasion, she also expressed her grief on the demise of the son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, saying she was grieved on the death of Kaira’s son and his friend. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah and Capt Safdar also accompanied their leader.