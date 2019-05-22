Ruta, 22, retires after missing doping tests

VILNIUS: Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte announced her retirement on Wednesday at the age of 22 after missing three doping tests, ending a career in which she became Olympic and world champion.

Lithuania’s swimming federation said earlier this month that Meilutyte faced a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, meaning she would be ruled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“The swimmer took full responsibility for missing all tests,” the federation said, adding that Meilutyte had failed to properly inform international anti-doping authorities about her whereabouts. Lithuania’s anti-doping chief Kristina Jagminiene described it as an “unfortunate mistake”.