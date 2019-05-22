close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 23, 2019

Ruta, 22, retires after missing doping tests

Sports

AFP
May 23, 2019

VILNIUS: Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte announced her retirement on Wednesday at the age of 22 after missing three doping tests, ending a career in which she became Olympic and world champion.

Lithuania’s swimming federation said earlier this month that Meilutyte faced a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, meaning she would be ruled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“The swimmer took full responsibility for missing all tests,” the federation said, adding that Meilutyte had failed to properly inform international anti-doping authorities about her whereabouts. Lithuania’s anti-doping chief Kristina Jagminiene described it as an “unfortunate mistake”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports