Dust storm predicted

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of dust storm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper/central parts of the country and may persist during next two days. They predicted that dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm) is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan Divisions), Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Div), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 40.5°C and minimum was 26.5°C.