Aqeel off to Europe for training with Aisam for Davis Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top tennis player Aqeel Khan has left for Europe to train with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for upcoming Davis Cup tie against India.
Aqeel has joined Aisam in Geneva, Switzerland. He will be traveling with Aisam as a hitting partner during a tour of Europe. This has been arranged for Aqeel by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) in order to prepare them for the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-1 tie in Islamabad this September. “During his stay in Europe, Aisam will participate in ATP and Grand Slam tournaments, including French Open and Wimbledon,” stated PTF.
