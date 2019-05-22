Petrol bomb

Petrol has become an indispensable part of our day-to-day life. But the petrol prices are sky rocketing these days. Poor people already work hard to earn two square meals a day and this hike is definitely going to paralyse these already-burdened people. On April 1, 2019, government announced the new rates of petrol – Rs98.89/litre – but within a month the federal government announced a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products, raising the price of petrol by Rs9.42. The new price is Rs108 per litre, which is an unbearable load for the public. The increase in petrol price increases the transportation cost, and ultimately increases the price of goods.

We are the one who can control this situation. Stop blaming government and try to solve this problem. The value of the rupee in comparison with the dollar is becoming weaker in the international market, which causes price hikes. So, the things we can do is to reduce oil consumptios, use bicycles to go to nearby places instead of bikes or cars, switch the car engine off when traffic isn't moving for long. These measures can at least minimize our problems, if not resolve them.

Naeema Ahmed

Karachi