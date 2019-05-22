close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

PU NAB seminar: Students urged to play role in curbing corruption

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance’s Character Building Society in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a seminar to create awareness amongst the students against corruption and the role of NAB in encountering this menace.

Addressing the seminar, HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan advised the younger generation to be proactive to eradicate the menace of corruption. He urged upon the need to develop thankfulness amongst the public and developing the habit of living within means. He urged upon the youth to be custodian of their homes by not letting their parents to live beyond their means. This, when practiced religiously, will eliminate the very reason of corruption.

Earlier, informative and interactive sessions were conducted by NAB Lahore Director Muhammad Hasnain and NAB Deputy Director NAB Muhammad Sajid. Sajid gave a detailed presentation on the NAB Ordinance. He advised the students to read the NAB Ordinance very carefully to keep themselves updated on this vital legislation for national reconstruction. He said that this would enable them keep an eye on their surroundings and watch for the people living beyond their means. Afterwards, an interactive session was conducted by Muhammad Hasnain. The students asked questions on the working of NAB, judicial process, plea bargaining and effects of conviction on high profile cases.

The NAB officials replied to the questions within the framework of legislation. They appreciated the students’ interest and quality of their questions on this national issue. Later on, a walk was organised to mark the commitment of the younger generation to fight against corruption.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan