Protest against police over releasing rape accused

FAISALABAD: Locals and relatives of a rape victim Wednesday staged a protest against police over releasing a faith healer, who allegedly raped a woman. (U) of Bawa Chak, Faisalabad, was raped by the faith healer. The protesters blocked traffic on the Zila Council Road and chanted slogans against Nishatabad police. They demanded transfer of the SHO and IO and an impartial probe into the case.