Day-long Geo News transmission over Indian poll results

KARACHI: The Geo News will broadcast a day-long special transmission on the Indian election from Thursday Ipm.
The transmission will cover and analyse the predictions of the exit polls. It will run special packages, analyses and commentaries by noted experts on wide ranging questions if Modi is returning to power, impact of elections in occupied Kashmir and India’s democratic credentials.
