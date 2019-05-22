FPCCI team meets commerce minister

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and shared the budget proposals to enhance export growth.

The adviser shared the economic vision of the current regime and described the initiatives that are being opted as part of the economic reform process, a statement said.

The prosperity of the people would remain the principal priority of the government and a pro-business investment policy would be a central plank of the strategy, he said.

He agreed the FPCCI would be given representation in the policy making forums.

The FPCCI appreciated the role of the Ministry of Commerce in correcting the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China and a successful arrangement for the Pak-China Business Forum that was held during the prime minister’s visit to China.

The business forum brought investment and export opportunities for Pakistani businessmen.

The FPCCI also appreciated the tariff rationalisation process of the Ministry of Commerce and shared their tariff and nontariff proposals.

Dawood said that the government was simplifying the DTRE procedure that would be very helpful for business facilitation. It would be made more simple, transparent to facilitate the beneficiaries, he added. The Ministry of Commerce was processing the tariff and nontariff budgetary proposals with the stakeholders from public and private sectors, he said.