Shutdown in IHK to pay tribute to martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown marked by curfew-like restrictions was observed across Held Kashmir Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone. All shops, other business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while traffic was off the roads, KMS reported. Call for the strike and a march towards martyrs.