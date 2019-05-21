close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Police say proclaimed offender arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

KOHAT: The police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender at Shuhada Chowk.

District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood told reporters that on a tip of the police raided an area near Shuhada Chowk and arrested Arshad Mahmood, a proclaimed offender.

The accused was wanted to police in connection with many cases of heinous nature. He said the government had announced Rs2 million as his head money for him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar