Selling subsidised sugar, flour to shopkeepers

JHANG: Despite passing of four days, no disciplinary action has been initiated against the revenue officials who were caught while selling subsidised flour and sugar to the local shopkeepers instead of giving to the needy and deserving citizens visiting the Ramazan bazaars.

Taking notice of the public complaints about the supply of subsidised flour and sugar to the local shopkeepers, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo had ordered immediate suspension of revenue official who was deployed on the stall of subsidised flour and sugar besides launching of an inquiry against incharge of the main Ramazan Bazaar tehsildar Mohsin and other relevant officials. The directions of the DC were conveyed to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Wahid Arjumand four days ago, but no action has been taken yet against the accused revenue officials. When contacted, the ADC-R was not available in his office. He did not respond despite repeated calls.

However, spokesman for the district administration Rao Shakeel confirmed the directions of the DC about the Ramazan bazaars complaints and said that suspension and inquiry letters would be issued soon by the ADC-R.

IMPERSONATOR HELD: The CIA police on Tuesday arrested an impersonator and his police constable friend. Reportedly, a Lahore based lawyer phoned the DPO and introduced himself as the Supreme Court judge and asked the DPO to approve 15-day leaves of police constable Asif Nawaz immediately. Later, the DPO summoned the said constable Asif in his office and during probe, the constable told that his friend Faiz Ali Shah called him for his leaves. On the complaint of telephone operator of the DPO, Kotwali police have registered an FIR under sections 155/C of Police Order, 25-D of Telegraph Act and 419 & 420 of PPC against police constable Asif Nawaz and lawyer Faiz Ali Shah and arrested both persons.